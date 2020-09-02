APH: 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 39 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 39 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 16 new cases were reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 4,114. Another death has been reported in Potter County, totaling to 53. The county’s recovery number is at 3,829 after 16 new recoveries were reported.

APH said 16 new cases are in Randall County, totaling to 2,236. The number of deaths reported in Randall County remains at 34. The county’s recovery number is at 1,967 after 23 new recoveries were reported.

There are 483 active cases in Potter and Randall County; down eight from yesterday.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on September 2, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 11 – 7 Beaver 44 – 41 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 17 – 16 Castro 227 4 196 Childress 57 – 48 Cimarron 14 – 14 Collingsworth 16 – 12 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 672 4 329 Dallam 213 3 196 Deaf Smith 948 20 837 Donley 55 1 48 Gray 251 5 225 Hall 16 1 12 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 102 3 84 Hartley 110 4 91 Hemphill 55 – 44 Hutchinson 147 3 125 Lipscomb 25 – 21 Moore 1,118 18 1,052 Ochiltree 109 3 94 Oldham 15 1 13 Parmer 385 7 341 Potter 4,114 53 3,829 Quay 63 2 33 Randall 2,252 34 1,967 Roberts 8 – 7 Roosevelt 198 1 97 Sherman 53 – 44 Swisher 93 3 78 Texas 1,144 7 1,083 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 42 – 40 TOTAL 12,676 181 11,099

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: