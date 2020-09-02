APH: 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 39 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 39 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 16 new cases were reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 4,114. Another death has been reported in Potter County, totaling to 53. The county’s recovery number is at 3,829 after 16 new recoveries were reported.
APH said 16 new cases are in Randall County, totaling to 2,236. The number of deaths reported in Randall County remains at 34. The county’s recovery number is at 1,967 after 23 new recoveries were reported.
There are 483 active cases in Potter and Randall County; down eight from yesterday.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on September 2, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|7
|Beaver
|44
|–
|41
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|16
|Castro
|227
|4
|196
|Childress
|57
|–
|48
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|14
|Collingsworth
|16
|–
|12
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|672
|4
|329
|Dallam
|213
|3
|196
|Deaf Smith
|948
|20
|837
|Donley
|55
|1
|48
|Gray
|251
|5
|225
|Hall
|16
|1
|12
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|102
|3
|84
|Hartley
|110
|4
|91
|Hemphill
|55
|–
|44
|Hutchinson
|147
|3
|125
|Lipscomb
|25
|–
|21
|Moore
|1,118
|18
|1,052
|Ochiltree
|109
|3
|94
|Oldham
|15
|1
|13
|Parmer
|385
|7
|341
|Potter
|4,114
|53
|3,829
|Quay
|63
|2
|33
|Randall
|2,252
|34
|1,967
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|198
|1
|97
|Sherman
|53
|–
|44
|Swisher
|93
|3
|78
|Texas
|1,144
|7
|1,083
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|42
|–
|40
|TOTAL
|12,676
|181
|11,099
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Police in Tijuana turning to help from above to stem crime in the city
- One year later, Pflugerville man who survived Odessa mass shooting thanks his rescuers
- RARE Act aims to eliminate mineral dependency on China
- Biden says officers who shot Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor should face charges
- Local company collecting donations to send to Hurricane Laura victims