AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recently updated data from the Amarillo Public Health Department, 195 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 Friday morning, with 72 of those in the ICU and 40 of that number on ventilators.

The Amarillo Public Health Department reported that out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly 73% were unvaccinated. Out of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU, nearly 81% were not vaccinated, and 85% of those patients on ventilators were not vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, the department said that there have been 405 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, with around 86% of that number unvaccinated.

According to the latest COVID-19 report card, the Area Hospitalization Rate for Friday was 26.37%.