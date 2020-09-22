APH: 169 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 60 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 169 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 60 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 96 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,558. 20 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,063. One new death was reported, bringing the total to 62.
In Randall County, 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,649. 40 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 5,191.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:40 p.m. on September 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|12
|1
|11
|Beaver
|49
|–
|45
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|18
|–
|17
|Castro
|249
|5
|226
|Childress
|66
|–
|59
|Cimarron
|23
|–
|18
|Collingsworth
|18
|–
|17
|Cottle
|25
|2
|19
|Curry
|743
|5
|411
|Dallam
|245
|5
|218
|Deaf Smith
|1,045
|20
|952
|Donley
|59
|1
|53
|Gray
|296
|5
|264
|Hall
|24
|1
|15
|Hardeman
|24
|–
|24
|Hansford
|111
|4
|100
|Hartley
|132
|4
|114
|Hemphill
|73
|–
|66
|Hutchinson
|192
|3
|146
|Lipscomb
|32
|–
|25
|Moore
|1,151
|20
|1,100
|Ochiltree
|127
|4
|105
|Oldham
|15
|1
|15
|Parmer
|415
|7
|380
|Potter
|4,558
|62
|4,063
|Quay
|73
|2
|45
|Randall
|2,649
|38
|5,191
|Roberts
|9
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|268
|3
|130
|Sherman
|60
|–
|53
|Swisher
|99
|3
|90
|Texas
|1,436
|8
|1,299
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|46
|–
|42
|TOTAL
|14,385
|207
|15,346
