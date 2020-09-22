APH: 169 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 60 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 169 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 60 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 96 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,558. 20 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,063. One new death was reported, bringing the total to 62.

In Randall County, 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,649. 40 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 5,191.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:40 p.m. on September 21, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 12 1 11 Beaver 49 – 45 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 18 – 17 Castro 249 5 226 Childress 66 – 59 Cimarron 23 – 18 Collingsworth 18 – 17 Cottle 25 2 19 Curry 743 5 411 Dallam 245 5 218 Deaf Smith 1,045 20 952 Donley 59 1 53 Gray 296 5 264 Hall 24 1 15 Hardeman 24 – 24 Hansford 111 4 100 Hartley 132 4 114 Hemphill 73 – 66 Hutchinson 192 3 146 Lipscomb 32 – 25 Moore 1,151 20 1,100 Ochiltree 127 4 105 Oldham 15 1 15 Parmer 415 7 380 Potter 4,558 62 4,063 Quay 73 2 45 Randall 2,649 38 5,191 Roberts 9 – 7 Roosevelt 268 3 130 Sherman 60 – 53 Swisher 99 3 90 Texas 1,436 8 1,299 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 46 – 42 TOTAL 14,385 207 15,346

