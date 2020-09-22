APH: 169 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 60 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 169 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 60 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 96 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,558. 20 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,063. One new death was reported, bringing the total to 62.

In Randall County, 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,649. 40 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 5,191.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:40 p.m. on September 21, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong12111
Beaver4945
Briscoe12111
Carson1817
Castro2495226
Childress6659
Cimarron2318
Collingsworth1817
Cottle25219
Curry7435411
Dallam2455218
Deaf Smith1,04520952
Donley59153
Gray2965264
Hall24115
Hardeman2424
Hansford1114100
Hartley1324114
Hemphill7366
Hutchinson1923146
Lipscomb3225
Moore1,151201,100
Ochiltree1274105
Oldham15115
Parmer4157380
Potter4,558624,063
Quay73245
Randall2,649385,191
Roberts97
Roosevelt2683130
Sherman6053
Swisher99390
Texas1,43681,299
Union31214
Wheeler4642
TOTAL14,38520715,346

