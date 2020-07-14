Antibodies may not last long, study says

Study out of London says antibodies for COVID-19 may only last a few weeks

(FOX NEWS) — Immunity to COVID-19 may not be long-lasting.

Researchers at King’s College London analyzed the immune response of more than 90 patients and healthcare workers.

They found about 60 percent of patients had “Potent” levels of antibodies at the peak of their infection.

Roughly 17 percent maintained high levels of antibodies three months later while others saw a drastic drop over that period of time, and in some cases, antibodies were undetectable.

Researchers say their findings highlight questions about protection against re-infection, and the durability of vaccine protection.

The results of this study has not been peer viewed.

