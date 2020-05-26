Another coronavirus vaccine enters human trials

First volunteer to be given potential vaccine for COVID-19 in new human trial

(CNN) — As doctors and researchers desperately search for a way to prevent COVID-19 another vaccine for the virus enters human trials.

The first volunteer was expected to be given the vaccine Monday in Australia.

The vaccine’s maker — Novavax — wants to test about 130 people during its trial.

According to the Maryland based biotechnology company — the vaccine works by producing high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

Although those findings were announced in a press release and not review by peers or published in a medical journal.

Novavax says preliminary safety and effectiveness of the vaccine should be ready by July.

If those results are promising, phase two of the trial will begin with more participants in more countries.

Novavax is getting ahead of the findings by manufacturing the drug so it will be ready to distribute if it proves effective.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: