Anniversary Celebration Gets A Big Lift!

Couple separated by the coronavirus pandemic celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in a unique way.

(WGRZ/NBC News) A couple separated by the coronavirus pandemic were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in a big way over the weekend.

Paul Brown’s wife has been undergoing therapy at the Wyoming County Community Health System in Warsaw, New York for the past few weeks.

Since cases of the coronavirus were first confirmed in Western New York, Brown hasn’t been able to visit his wife.

Their interactions have been limited to FaceTime. Brown figured that he would have to do the same for their anniversary on Saturday.

That’s where the nursing home and the Warsaw Fire Department stepped in to create a more memorable, but still socially distant, memory for the couple.

The fire chief brought the company ladder truck and lifted Paul up to Judy’s second-story window. Brown then recited the exact vows he exchanged with Judy on the day of their wedding.

“You know, we’re still young, at least still young at heart, both of us and whatever else, so it’s still an exciting time for us,” Brown said afterward.

