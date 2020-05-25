Animal-to-human coronavirus transmission found

The Dutch government has confirmed the second mink to human transmission of coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — The Dutch government says it has found an animal-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.

In a letter to parliament, the Dutch Agriculture Minister said the virus was transmitted from a mink to a human.

This is the second case of a human becoming infected after coming in contact with a mink in the Netherlands.

The country’s National Institute for Health says despite this case, the risk of animal-to-human transmission outside farms is small.

