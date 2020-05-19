Americans say they’re happier as states are reopening

(FOX NEWS) — As states start to reopen, Americans say they’re feeling happier.

According to a Gallup poll released Monday, 72 percent of Americans say they felt happier “During a lot of the day yesterday.”

The poll was taken from April 27th to May 10th and shows a 5 percent increase from the same question the month before.

About 47 percent of Americans say they are worried and 24 percent report feeling loneliness.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: