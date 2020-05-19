Americans say they’re happier as states are reopening

(FOX NEWS) — As states start to reopen, Americans say they’re feeling happier.
According to a Gallup poll released Monday, 72 percent of Americans say they felt happier “During a lot of the day yesterday.”
The poll was taken from April 27th to May 10th and shows a 5 percent increase from the same question the month before.
About 47 percent of Americans say they are worried and 24 percent report feeling loneliness.
