Americans are more worried about finances than health during pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — Many Americans are expressing greater concern about what the coronavirus may mean for their financial well-being rather than for their health according to a recent USA Today/IPSOS poll.
Analysts found nearly 50 percent of those surveyed said covid-19 posed a high level of threat to the stock market and to the global economy.
Just 15 percent of respondents said it was a big threat to them personally.
The coronavirus is being blamed for a big loss on Wall Street.
Sporting events have been canceled, and airlines and cruise ship companies are posting big losses.
Poll officials are calling the virus a fast-moving event.
They say Americans are still learning what it will mean for their lives going forward.
