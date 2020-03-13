Americans are more worried about finances than health during pandemic

A new USA Today poll shows Americans across the country are more concerned about how their money is doing than their health during the coronavirus outbreak.

(FOX NEWS) — Many Americans are expressing greater concern about what the coronavirus may mean for their financial well-being rather than for their health according to a recent USA Today/IPSOS poll.

Analysts found nearly 50 percent of those surveyed said covid-19 posed a high level of threat to the stock market and to the global economy.

Just 15 percent of respondents said it was a big threat to them personally.

The coronavirus is being blamed for a big loss on Wall Street.

Sporting events have been canceled, and airlines and cruise ship companies are posting big losses.

Poll officials are calling the virus a fast-moving event.

They say Americans are still learning what it will mean for their lives going forward.

More from MyHighPlains.com: