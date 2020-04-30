Americans are hoarding cash at record rates

A government report shows the saving rate hit its highest level since 1981

(FOX NEWS) — Americans nervous about the state of the economy are stashing their cash in the bank.

The government says the savings rate surged to 13.1-percent in March.

That’s up from 8-percent in February and, it’s the highest savings rate since November 1981.

Americans had $2.17-trillion dollars in savings last month.

Consumers are putting more money away at a time when money market accounts and treasury bonds are yielding next to nothing.

This, after the Federal Reserve slashed rates to zero last month and launched numerous lending programs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

