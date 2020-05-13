Americans are dipping into their savings during the coronavirus pandemic

The Bankrate survey shows nearly one out of five Americans have had to dip into their savings due to the coronavirus pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on personal finances with many Americans now dipping into their savings to help them get by.

A Bankrate survey released today shows about 30 percent of US households are reporting a lower income as a direct result of the outbreak.

And over half of those same households say they’ve taken on more debt.

The report also found nearly one in five households have less emergency savings now.

On a positive note, 58 percent of Americans say the COVID-19 crisis has not affected their income, with 12 percent reporting a rise in income.

