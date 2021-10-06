Amarillo VA Health Care System visitation policy change

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System said beginning Thursday, Oct. 7, it will alter its visitation policy to allow visitation in the following areas:

Inpatient Units: 1 visitor at a time Visitation Hours 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Emergency Room: 1 visitor at a time in the exam room (Non-Covid patients)

Outpatient Services : 1 visitor or Care Provider can accompany a patient One escort for Endoscopy procedures One escort for day surgery and Endo

The VA said its clinics in Childress, Clovis, Dalhart, and Lubbock only use Outpatient Services. It continues to say no visitors under the age of 18 except on a case-by-case basis.

The VA said it will continue to monitor and evaluate its visitation policy as conditions change. Veterans with questions can call 806-355-9703 and press option 2.