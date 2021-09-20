Amarillo Teamsters supports Tyson Foods’ COVID-19 vaccination requirement

FILE – In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind. Tyson Foods, on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 is offering paid sick leave for the first time to its front-line workers, part of an agreement that secured union support for its mandate that all U.S. employees get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a press release, Teamsters Local 577 said it agreed to support Tyson Food’s company requirement that all facility’s workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Teamsters said this decision is the result of discussions between Tyson and the Teamsters and includes the same improvements in benefits Tyson is implementing at other facilities across the country.

“We’re grateful Teamsters Local 577 is putting its support behind this important effort to keep our plant’s team members better protected against COVID-19,” said Paul Finch, Amarillo plant manager, Tyson Foods. “Getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing our team members can do to protect themselves, their families and our community here in Amarillo.”

According to the press release, effective January 1, 2022, fully vaccinated team members can begin earning up to 20 hours of paid sick leave per year. New hires will also receive one week of vacation after six months of employment.

Currently, approximately 100,000 (or more than 80%) of Tyson Foods’ U.S. team members have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 45,000 team members have been vaccinated since the company announced its requirement in early August said the Teamsters.