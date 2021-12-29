Amarillo surpasses 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report card that Potter and Randall counties have surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Potter and Randall counties saw an increase of 17 reported COVID-19 deaths from Tuesday, bringing the number to 1,002 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Potter County saw an increase of 13 deaths, bringing its total to 606 deaths. Randall County saw an increase of four deaths from Tuesday, bringing its total to 396 deaths.

According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, the first COVID-19-related death in Potter County was reported by the public health department on April 4, 2020. Randall County reported its first COVID-19-related death on April 5, 2020.

This comes after officials with the city of Amarillo sent out information on the first COVID-19-related death in the Texas Panhandle on March 24, 2020, who was later identified by Texas Department of State Health Services officials as an Oldham County woman in her 30’s with underlying health conditions. As of the most current data available, 2,092 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported throughout the High Plains region.

According to Wednesday’s report card, the department reported 439 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, along with 290 recoveries. Potter County reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 new recoveries. Randall County reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 19.39%.