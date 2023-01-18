AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department reported a large number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries on Wednesday, stating that the cases and recoveries were from backlogged data not previously released.

The department reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 1,876 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,386 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 547 new COVID-19 cases and 624 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 42,473 cases, 778 deaths, and 41,054 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 641 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases and 1,252 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 45,893 cases, 541 deaths, and 44,607 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 745 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.55% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,058;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 931;

Available staffed hospital beds: 248;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 143.