AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department reported a large number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries on Wednesday, stating that the cases and recoveries were from backlogged data not previously released.
The department reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 1,876 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,386 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 547 new COVID-19 cases and 624 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 42,473 cases, 778 deaths, and 41,054 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 641 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases and 1,252 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 45,893 cases, 541 deaths, and 44,607 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 745 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.55% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,058;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 931;
Available staffed hospital beds: 248;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 143.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|441
|10
|Beaver
|1,149
|9
|Briscoe
|426
|8
|Carson
|1,173
|38
|Castro
|2,176
|48
|Childress
|2,798
|34
|Cimarron
|691
|2
|Collingsworth
|554
|16
|Cottle
|334
|9
|Curry
|15,114
|233
|Dallam
|1,780
|43
|Deaf Smith
|4,359
|118
|Donley
|494
|26
|Gray
|4,388
|132
|Hall
|993
|24
|Hardeman
|568
|21
|Hansford
|730
|30
|Hartley
|1,051
|3
|Hemphill
|1,205
|8
|Hutchinson
|6,003
|147
|Lipscomb
|588
|17
|Moore
|4,040
|115
|Ochiltree
|2,214
|49
|Oldham
|339
|6
|Parmer
|1,545
|54
|Potter
|42,473
|778
|Quay
|2,531
|70
|Randall
|45,893
|541
|Roberts
|161
|2
|Roosevelt
|6,092
|110
|Sherman
|378
|16
|Swisher
|1,358
|34
|Texas
|6,740
|39
|Union
|929
|20
|Wheeler
|1,017
|25
|TOTAL
|162,725
|2,835