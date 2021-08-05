Amarillo sees increase in demand for COVID-19 vaccinations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Public Health Department, Amarillo has seen an increase in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve certainly increased vaccinations from around 30 a day to just around 90 a day maybe, you know, between 90 and 100,” said APH Department Director Casie Stoughton.

Stoughton said they have been able to give more vaccinations with their mobile health clinic.

This comes as the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports hospitalizations and cases rising in unvaccinated people.

“The seven-day average of new cases is up 92% from last week, hospitalizations are up 49%, fatalities are up 15%. So those are all going in the wrong direction, I’m afraid to say,” said Chris Van Dusen with DSHS.

There is some good news. Van Dusen said about a month ago, the seven-day moving average of doses given to people over 12 years old was more than 43,000 doses statewide. On Tuesday, it was about in the area of 75,000.

“It really seems that people are getting the message that this is a serious situation,” said Van Dusen.

Stoughton said she wants to see more people in our area getting vaccinated.

“We’re competitive here in Amarillo, Texas,” said Stoughton. “We shouldn’t be okay with the fact that there are other counties in Texas who have a better vaccination rate than we do. So let’s pull together and like we can beat the Metroplex in this. This is an easy thing to be number one at. So I would encourage us to be number one because we can do that. This is easy.”

During Wednesday’s city Covid briefing, Stoughton was asked if there had been any talks to incentivize vaccinations. She said they have discussed monitory incentives, but a better incentive is to prevent yourself, your family, and your friends from getting sick.

