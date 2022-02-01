AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that the city’s public health department has scheduled the last remaining dose of its most recent supply of monoclonal antibody treatment.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the public health department received its most recent shipment of the treatment on Jan. 27. The treatment is used for certain groups of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the city of Amarillo expect an additional shipment of the treatment to come soon from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Officials say that infusions will be offered once the city receives more supply of the monoclonal antibodies.

For more information about the city’s COVID-19 situation, visit the Amarillo Alerts website.