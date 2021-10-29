Amarillo reports 92 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, 101 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 101 recoveries as of Friday morning.

Potter County reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 76 recoveries.

Randall County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 10.59%