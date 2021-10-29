Amarillo reports 92 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, 101 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 101 recoveries as of Friday morning.

Potter County reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 76 recoveries.

Randall County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 10.59%

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1927271
Beaver5719552
Briscoe1417210
Carson54224739
Castro964371,256
Childress1,516211,521
Cimarron3292313
Collingsworth28711377
Cottle1789219
Curry7,3811186,944
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,484753,289
Donley26018550
Gray2,567793,346
Hall42315509
Hardeman38914439
Hansford447261,081
Hartley69310861
Hemphill6323680
Hutchinson2,798873,445
Lipscomb34712366
Moore2,520853,289
Ochiltree1,327371,428
Oldham1816338
Parmer1,040351,462
Potter23,52854722,087
Quay1,03223895
Randall23,77835822,330
Roberts81189
Roosevelt2,734682,494
Sherman22915278
Swisher978221,440
Texas4,105393,991
Union35412318
Wheeler62313729
TOTAL86,6981,85689,367
