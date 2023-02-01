AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 42,758 cases and 779 deaths. Randall County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The county’s total is 46,148 cases and 543 deaths.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.13% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 8;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,032;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 903;

Available staffed hospital beds: 249;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 146.