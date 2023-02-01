AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 42,758 cases and 779 deaths. Randall County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The county’s total is 46,148 cases and 543 deaths.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.13% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 8;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,032;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 903;
Available staffed hospital beds: 249;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 146.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|441
|10
|Beaver
|1,157
|9
|Briscoe
|429
|8
|Carson
|1,175
|38
|Castro
|2,198
|48
|Childress
|2,813
|35
|Cimarron
|694
|2
|Collingsworth
|555
|16
|Cottle
|334
|9
|Curry
|15,192
|234
|Dallam
|1,780
|45
|Deaf Smith
|4,379
|118
|Donley
|497
|26
|Gray
|4,398
|132
|Hall
|998
|24
|Hardeman
|574
|21
|Hansford
|734
|30
|Hartley
|1,051
|3
|Hemphill
|1,212
|8
|Hutchinson
|6,028
|147
|Lipscomb
|590
|17
|Moore
|4,047
|115
|Ochiltree
|2,230
|49
|Oldham
|340
|6
|Parmer
|1,546
|54
|Potter
|42,756
|779
|Quay
|2,543
|70
|Randall
|46,148
|543
|Roberts
|162
|2
|Roosevelt
|6,166
|110
|Sherman
|379
|16
|Swisher
|1,363
|34
|Texas
|6,886
|39
|Union
|930
|20
|Wheeler
|1,022
|25
|TOTAL
|163,747
|2,842