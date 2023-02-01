AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. 

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 42,758 cases and 779 deaths. Randall County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The county’s total is 46,148 cases and 543 deaths.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.13% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 8;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,032;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 903;
Available staffed hospital beds: 249;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 146.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong44110
Beaver1,1579
Briscoe4298
Carson1,17538
Castro2,19848
Childress2,81335
Cimarron6942
Collingsworth55516
Cottle3349
Curry15,192234
Dallam1,78045
Deaf Smith4,379118
Donley49726
Gray4,398132
Hall99824
Hardeman57421
Hansford73430
Hartley1,0513
Hemphill1,2128
Hutchinson6,028147
Lipscomb59017
Moore4,047115
Ochiltree2,23049
Oldham3406
Parmer1,54654
Potter42,756779
Quay2,54370
Randall46,148543
Roberts1622
Roosevelt6,166110
Sherman37916
Swisher1,36334
Texas6,88639
Union93020
Wheeler1,02225
TOTAL163,7472,842