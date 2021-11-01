Amarillo reports 48 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 184 recoveries

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 184 recoveries as of Friday morning.

Potter County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 66 recoveries.

Randall County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 118 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 9.47%

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1927272
Beaver5719552
Briscoe1437212
Carson54424748
Castro973371,267
Childress1,529211,527
Cimarron3292313
Collingsworth28711378
Cottle1789219
Curry7,3921196,954
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,488763,297
Donley26018556
Gray2,576793,367
Hall42715511
Hardeman38914439
Hansford447261,086
Hartley69310861
Hemphill6333687
Hutchinson2,820873,488
Lipscomb34712366
Moore2,525853,321
Ochiltree1,334371,447
Oldham1836342
Parmer1,040351,463
Potter23,54654922,153
Quay1,03623902
Randall23,80835822,448
Roberts82191
Roosevelt2,739682,502
Sherman22915278
Swisher978221,444
Texas4,105393,991
Union35412318
Wheeler62313730
TOTAL86,9081,86689,815
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss