Amarillo reports 48 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 184 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 184 recoveries as of Friday morning.
Potter County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 66 recoveries.
Randall County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 118 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 9.47%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|192
|7
|272
|Beaver
|571
|9
|552
|Briscoe
|143
|7
|212
|Carson
|544
|24
|748
|Castro
|973
|37
|1,267
|Childress
|1,529
|21
|1,527
|Cimarron
|329
|2
|313
|Collingsworth
|287
|11
|378
|Cottle
|178
|9
|219
|Curry
|7,392
|119
|6,954
|Dallam
|1,047
|11
|1,231
|Deaf Smith
|2,488
|76
|3,297
|Donley
|260
|18
|556
|Gray
|2,576
|79
|3,367
|Hall
|427
|15
|511
|Hardeman
|389
|14
|439
|Hansford
|447
|26
|1,086
|Hartley
|693
|10
|861
|Hemphill
|633
|3
|687
|Hutchinson
|2,820
|87
|3,488
|Lipscomb
|347
|12
|366
|Moore
|2,525
|85
|3,321
|Ochiltree
|1,334
|37
|1,447
|Oldham
|183
|6
|342
|Parmer
|1,040
|35
|1,463
|Potter
|23,546
|549
|22,153
|Quay
|1,036
|23
|902
|Randall
|23,808
|358
|22,448
|Roberts
|82
|1
|91
|Roosevelt
|2,739
|68
|2,502
|Sherman
|229
|15
|278
|Swisher
|978
|22
|1,444
|Texas
|4,105
|39
|3,991
|Union
|354
|12
|318
|Wheeler
|623
|13
|730
|TOTAL
|86,908
|1,866
|89,815