Amarillo reports 48 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 184 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 184 recoveries as of Friday morning.

Potter County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 66 recoveries.

Randall County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 118 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 9.47%