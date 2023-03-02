AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and five new COVID-19 deaths for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 43,428 cases and 785 deaths. Randall County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The county’s total is 46,929 cases and 547 deaths.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.88% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 12;

Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,013;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 883;

Available staffed hospital beds: 252;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 140.