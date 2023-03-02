AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and five new COVID-19 deaths for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 43,428 cases and 785 deaths. Randall County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The county’s total is 46,929 cases and 547 deaths.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.88% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 12;
Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,013;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 883;
Available staffed hospital beds: 252;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 140.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|442
|10
|Beaver
|1,183
|9
|Briscoe
|433
|8
|Carson
|1,183
|38
|Castro
|2,221
|48
|Childress
|2,834
|35
|Cimarron
|712
|2
|Collingsworth
|558
|17
|Cottle
|340
|9
|Curry
|15,340
|235
|Dallam
|1,785
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,415
|118
|Donley
|500
|26
|Gray
|4,422
|132
|Hall
|1,008
|24
|Hardeman
|578
|21
|Hansford
|739
|31
|Hartley
|1,052
|3
|Hemphill
|1,232
|9
|Hutchinson
|6,064
|149
|Lipscomb
|591
|17
|Moore
|4,066
|115
|Ochiltree
|2,231
|50
|Oldham
|342
|6
|Parmer
|1,554
|54
|Potter
|43,428
|785
|Quay
|2,556
|70
|Randall
|46,929
|547
|Roberts
|163
|2
|Roosevelt
|6,202
|110
|Sherman
|380
|16
|Swisher
|1,378
|34
|Texas
|7,040
|39
|Union
|932
|20
|Wheeler
|1,025
|25
|TOTAL
|165,858
|2,859