AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and five new COVID-19 deaths for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. 

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 43,428 cases and 785 deaths. Randall County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The county’s total is 46,929 cases and 547 deaths.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.88% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 12;
Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,013;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 883;
Available staffed hospital beds: 252;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 140.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong44210
Beaver1,1839
Briscoe4338
Carson1,18338
Castro2,22148
Childress2,83435
Cimarron7122
Collingsworth55817
Cottle3409
Curry15,340235
Dallam1,78544
Deaf Smith4,415118
Donley50026
Gray4,422132
Hall1,00824
Hardeman57821
Hansford73931
Hartley1,0523
Hemphill1,2329
Hutchinson6,064149
Lipscomb59117
Moore4,066115
Ochiltree2,23150
Oldham3426
Parmer1,55454
Potter43,428785
Quay2,55670
Randall46,929547
Roberts1632
Roosevelt6,202110
Sherman38016
Swisher1,37834
Texas7,04039
Union93220
Wheeler1,02525
TOTAL165,8582,859