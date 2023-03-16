AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and two new COVID-19 deaths for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 43,587 cases and 788 deaths. Randall County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The county’s total is 47,204 cases and 550 deaths.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.32% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 25;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,076;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 944;

Available staffed hospital beds: 283;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 137.