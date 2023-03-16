AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and two new COVID-19 deaths for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 43,587 cases and 788 deaths. Randall County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The county’s total is 47,204 cases and 550 deaths.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.32% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 25;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,076;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 944;
Available staffed hospital beds: 283;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 137.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|444
|10
|Beaver
|1,190
|9
|Briscoe
|436
|8
|Carson
|1,183
|38
|Castro
|2,223
|48
|Childress
|2,837
|35
|Cimarron
|715
|2
|Collingsworth
|558
|17
|Cottle
|340
|9
|Curry
|15,422
|235
|Dallam
|1,501
|45
|Deaf Smith
|4,422
|118
|Donley
|502
|26
|Gray
|4,429
|133
|Hall
|1,013
|24
|Hardeman
|579
|21
|Hansford
|739
|31
|Hartley
|1,052
|3
|Hemphill
|1,249
|9
|Hutchinson
|6,073
|149
|Lipscomb
|592
|17
|Moore
|4,075
|115
|Ochiltree
|2,231
|50
|Oldham
|342
|6
|Parmer
|1,554
|54
|Potter
|43,587
|788
|Quay
|2,565
|70
|Randall
|47,204
|550
|Roberts
|163
|2
|Roosevelt
|6,237
|110
|Sherman
|380
|16
|Swisher
|1,380
|34
|Texas
|7,051
|39
|Union
|933
|20
|Wheeler
|1,028
|25
|TOTAL
|166,229
|2,866