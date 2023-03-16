AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and two new COVID-19 deaths for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. 

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 43,587 cases and 788 deaths. Randall County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The county’s total is 47,204 cases and 550 deaths.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.32% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 25;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,076;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 944;
Available staffed hospital beds: 283;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 137.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong44410
Beaver1,1909
Briscoe4368
Carson1,18338
Castro2,22348
Childress2,83735
Cimarron7152
Collingsworth55817
Cottle3409
Curry15,422235
Dallam1,50145
Deaf Smith4,422118
Donley50226
Gray4,429133
Hall1,01324
Hardeman57921
Hansford73931
Hartley1,0523
Hemphill1,2499
Hutchinson6,073149
Lipscomb59217
Moore4,075115
Ochiltree2,23150
Oldham3426
Parmer1,55454
Potter43,587788
Quay2,56570
Randall47,204550
Roberts1632
Roosevelt6,237110
Sherman38016
Swisher1,38034
Texas7,05139
Union93320
Wheeler1,02825
TOTAL166,2292,866