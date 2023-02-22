AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 147 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. 

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 43,248 cases and 781 deaths. Randall County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The county’s total is 46,726 cases and 544 deaths.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.92% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 12;
Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 989;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 859;
Available staffed hospital beds: 257;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 140.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong44210
Beaver1,1699
Briscoe4328
Carson1,17938
Castro2,21548
Childress2,82135
Cimarron7032
Collingsworth55717
Cottle3369
Curry15,327235
Dallam1,78444
Deaf Smith4,406118
Donley49926
Gray4,415132
Hall1,00324
Hardeman57721
Hansford73830
Hartley1,0523
Hemphill1,2299
Hutchinson6,050149
Lipscomb59117
Moore4,063115
Ochiltree2,23150
Oldham3416
Parmer1,55154
Potter43,248781
Quay2,55570
Randall46,726544
Roberts1632
Roosevelt6,200110
Sherman38016
Swisher1,37534
Texas7,01139
Union93220
Wheeler1,02425
TOTAL165,3252,850