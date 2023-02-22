AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 147 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 43,248 cases and 781 deaths. Randall County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The county’s total is 46,726 cases and 544 deaths.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.92% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 12;
Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 989;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 859;
Available staffed hospital beds: 257;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 140.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|442
|10
|Beaver
|1,169
|9
|Briscoe
|432
|8
|Carson
|1,179
|38
|Castro
|2,215
|48
|Childress
|2,821
|35
|Cimarron
|703
|2
|Collingsworth
|557
|17
|Cottle
|336
|9
|Curry
|15,327
|235
|Dallam
|1,784
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,406
|118
|Donley
|499
|26
|Gray
|4,415
|132
|Hall
|1,003
|24
|Hardeman
|577
|21
|Hansford
|738
|30
|Hartley
|1,052
|3
|Hemphill
|1,229
|9
|Hutchinson
|6,050
|149
|Lipscomb
|591
|17
|Moore
|4,063
|115
|Ochiltree
|2,231
|50
|Oldham
|341
|6
|Parmer
|1,551
|54
|Potter
|43,248
|781
|Quay
|2,555
|70
|Randall
|46,726
|544
|Roberts
|163
|2
|Roosevelt
|6,200
|110
|Sherman
|380
|16
|Swisher
|1,375
|34
|Texas
|7,011
|39
|Union
|932
|20
|Wheeler
|1,024
|25
|TOTAL
|165,325
|2,850