AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 130 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 43,144 cases and 781 deaths. Randall County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The county’s total is 46,582 cases and 543 deaths.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.57% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 8;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,049;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 918;

Available staffed hospital beds: 241;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 137.