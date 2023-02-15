AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 130 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 43,144 cases and 781 deaths. Randall County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The county’s total is 46,582 cases and 543 deaths.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.57% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 8;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,049;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 918;
Available staffed hospital beds: 241;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 137.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|442
|10
|Beaver
|1,166
|9
|Briscoe
|431
|8
|Carson
|1,178
|38
|Castro
|2,204
|48
|Childress
|2,819
|35
|Cimarron
|696
|2
|Collingsworth
|557
|16
|Cottle
|334
|9
|Curry
|15,284
|235
|Dallam
|1,784
|45
|Deaf Smith
|4,394
|118
|Donley
|498
|26
|Gray
|4,411
|133
|Hall
|1,003
|24
|Hardeman
|577
|21
|Hansford
|738
|30
|Hartley
|1,051
|3
|Hemphill
|1,227
|9
|Hutchinson
|6,043
|149
|Lipscomb
|591
|17
|Moore
|4,060
|115
|Ochiltree
|2,230
|49
|Oldham
|341
|6
|Parmer
|1,549
|54
|Potter
|43,144
|781
|Quay
|2,552
|70
|Randall
|46,582
|543
|Roberts
|163
|2
|Roosevelt
|6,190
|110
|Sherman
|380
|16
|Swisher
|1,370
|34
|Texas
|6,989
|39
|Union
|932
|20
|Wheeler
|1,023
|25
|TOTAL
|164,993
|2,849