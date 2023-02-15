AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 130 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. 

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 43,144 cases and 781 deaths. Randall County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The county’s total is 46,582 cases and 543 deaths.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.57% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 8;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,049;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 918;
Available staffed hospital beds: 241;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 137.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong44210
Beaver1,1669
Briscoe4318
Carson1,17838
Castro2,20448
Childress2,81935
Cimarron6962
Collingsworth55716
Cottle3349
Curry15,284235
Dallam1,78445
Deaf Smith4,394118
Donley49826
Gray4,411133
Hall1,00324
Hardeman57721
Hansford73830
Hartley1,0513
Hemphill1,2279
Hutchinson6,043149
Lipscomb59117
Moore4,060115
Ochiltree2,23049
Oldham3416
Parmer1,54954
Potter43,144781
Quay2,55270
Randall46,582543
Roberts1632
Roosevelt6,190110
Sherman38016
Swisher1,37034
Texas6,98939
Union93220
Wheeler1,02325
TOTAL164,9932,849