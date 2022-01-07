Amarillo releases first COVID-19 hospitalization report of 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo released its first report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates for 2022 Friday morning.

Using data from three major local hospitals – the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and the Amarillo VA Healthcare System – the City of Amarillo reported 345 deaths from COVID-19 since Aug. 1. Out of the total number of deaths, 87.2% are reported as unvaccinated.

According to the data, 163 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Amarillo area. Out of the total currently hospitalized, 91.4% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Out of the total hospitalized for COVID-19, 62 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in local intensive care units (ICU), 95.2% of whom are not vaccinated. Out of the total, 39 COVID-19 patients are reported to be on ventilators, all of whom are not vaccinated.

