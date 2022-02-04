AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that, as of Friday afternoon, the city’s public health department has received an additional shipment of monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients. This comes after the department ran out of treatment on Feb. 1.

According to a post the city made to its social media accounts, officials from the city said that the public health department has resumed scheduling patients to receive infusions.

Casie Stoughton, the city of Amarillo’s public health director, recently told MyHighPlains.com that the city typically receives a weekly allocation of the monoclonal antibody treatment. The weekly allocation is approximately 288 doses.

“Every time we run out of the monoclonal antibodies, obviously we would love to be able to treat more people,” Stoughton said. “I think the most important thing to remember is that prevention is key… We still have plenty of vaccinations, staying home when you’re sick, limiting exposure – those things are very important. The monoclonal antibody is used, kind of on the backside, if you already have COVID or have tested positive. But really, prevention is the key.”

Stoughton said the city will accept the results of an at-home COVID-19 test as confirmation of a positive to be eligible for the monoclonal antibody infusion.