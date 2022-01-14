Amarillo receives additional shipment of COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department announced Friday that it has received an additional shipment of Sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody infusion that has shown effectiveness against the Omicron variant, one of the most recent variants of COVID-19.

This comes after the city of Amarillo, as well as local hospitals, such as the BSA Health System and the Northwest Texas Healthcare System, announced earlier this week that they had run out of the treatment. Over the course of the pandemic, various antibody treatments have been offered to patients as a way to treat certain groups of individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the city’s public health department previously said that the infusion center has seen 5,141 patients. Officials expect that out of those patients, between 150 and 250 patients who were not admitted to the hospital otherwise would have been.

Officials with the city of Amarillo said in the statement that the public health department has begun scheduling patients for treatment at the infusion center, starting with those who were already on the referral list. As supplies last, the department will move on to new patients.

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to officials with both the BSA Health System and the Northwest Texas Healthcare System to see if those entities received any additional shipment of the monoclonal antibody.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates