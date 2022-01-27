AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning that the city’s public health department has received an additional shipment of monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients. This comes after the department ran out of treatment earlier this week.

According to a post the city made to its Facebook page, officials from the city said that the public health department has resumed scheduling patients to receive infusions.

MyHighPlains.com has inquired about the amount of treatment the city of Amarillo has received. This story will be updated if officials respond to our request for comment.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates