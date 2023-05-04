AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department recently released information about how the new COVID-19 sub-variant could impact Amarillo residents.

According to a news release from the department, the XBB.1.16 sub-variant, also referred to as Arcturus, was reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as around 10% of all COVID-19 cases reported last week. Officials said it appears to be more contagious and could produce pink eye, mainly among children.

“Residents need to be aware that itchy, watery or red eyes may be a sign of Covid infection and not the result of seasonal allergies in the Texas Panhandle,” the release said. “If someone is experiencing pink eye symptoms and has had a known exposure to Covid or is experiencing symptoms, consult a physician immediately.”

This comes as the department continues to release its weekly COVID-19 report card. According to the report card, officials reported 59 new COVID-19 cases between April 27 and May 3, along with one COVID-19-related death. As of May 3, the department is reporting 321 active COVID-19 cases and a 5% seven-day positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the department reported that 91,531 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Potter and Randall counties, along with 1,346 COVID-19-related deaths. Officials also reported that 581 total hospital beds are currently occupied in the Amarillo area, including all inpatients. Hospitals also reported that 98 intensive care unit beds are occupied and 18 total ventilators are in use.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.49% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 5;

Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 0;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,021;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 890;

Available staffed hospital beds: 249;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 138.

Check below for how COVID-19 is impacting counties throughout the Texas Panhandle and surrounding region:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 398 10 Beaver 1,200 9 Briscoe 436 8 Carson 1,000 38 Castro 2,208 49 Childress 2,984 35 Cimarron 719 2 Collingsworth 546 17 Cottle 343 9 Curry 15,548 236 Dallam 1,502 45 Deaf Smith 4,368 119 Donley 493 26 Gray 4,060 134 Hall 956 24 Hardeman 580 23 Hansford 729 33 Hartley 877 3 Hemphill 1,215 10 Hutchinson 5,315 149 Lipscomb 571 17 Moore 3,816 116 Ochiltree 2,219 50 Oldham 301 6 Parmer 1,510 54 Potter 43,924 792 Quay 2,611 70 Randall 47,607 554 Roberts 161 2 Roosevelt 6,284 112 Sherman 301 16 Swisher 1,372 34 Texas 7,065 39 Union 963 19 Wheeler 984 24 TOTAL 165,166 2,884

Officials with the public health department continued to stress for those who are not up to date on the COVID-19 vaccines “to get one now while it’s still free and easily accessible.” Officials said free vaccines and boosters are available Monday through Thursday with no appointment required at Amarillo Pluboc Health, located at 850 Martin Road.

Residents can also get vaccinated at the following mobile vaccine clinics:

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the West Texas Healthcare Association Spring Fling at the Amarillo Civic Center, located at 401 S. Buchanan St.

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at Aging Unbound, located at 5800 Bell St.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the El Barrio Lion’s Club Cinco de Mayo Party at El Alamo Park, located at 1621 S. Houston St.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, located at 200 S. Tyler

5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Salvation Army, located at 400 S. Harrison St.

Officials said nurses will be available at the mobile clinics to answer health-related questions. For more information, visit the department’s website.