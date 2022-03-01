AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) announced an update on COVID-19 information in the Amarillo community, which will reflect the updated guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the City of Amarillo, the APHD COVID-19 Report Card will now be available each Friday and will include the COVID-19 Hospitalization Report. The new report card will detail the following information:

Total and weekly counts

Seven-day average of new cases

Seven-day average positivity rate

Combined hospital report

“Through several interactions and meetings with community members, we were able to determine what data was most important to them,” said APHD Director Casie Stoughton. “We wanted to present those numbers to the community in the simplest format possible.”

The CDC is determining COVID-19 Community Levels by county and categorized by color indicators: low (green), medium (yellow), and high (orange). The new system will replace the Amarillo Area COVID-19 Status Level Chart, which included four color levels, according to the city.

In addition, beginning on March 7, APHD will provide the Community Level Chart on the APHD Facebook page HERE.

“This provides a new framework for the dissemination of COVID-19 information to the Amarillo community and ensures standardized reporting across Texas and the United States,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson. “I couldn’t be more proud of our Public Health team, our Communications team, and really the hundreds of city employees who have had a part in ensuring our community had the information they needed when they needed it over the last two years.”

For those interested in more in-depth local COVID-19 data, the full Amarillo Public Health COVID-19 data set will be updated daily at amarilloalerts.com.