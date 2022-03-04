AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its revamped COVID-19 report card Friday afternoon, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the public health department recently updated its COVID-19 reporting guidelines, reflecting the updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

March 4 COVID-19 Report Card

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the March 4 COVID-19 Report Card, 40 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, with 19 of those in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 15 on ventilators. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 75% were reported as unvaccinated. Out of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 78.9% were reported as not vaccinated and 86.7% of those patients on ventilators were reported as not vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 488 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 82.6% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 166 total new cases from Feb. 23 to March 3, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 24 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 2.13% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate. The department also reported 24 new COVID-19-related deaths in that same time period.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 73,886 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,150 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Other COVID-19 Information

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.27% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 45;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 23;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 13;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,054;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 924;

Available staffed hospital beds: 223;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 142.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 334 8 Beaver 949 9 Briscoe 328 8 Carson 1,057 34 Castro 1,783 46 Childress 2,449 29 Cimarron 562 2 Collingsworth 489 16 Cottle 253 9 Curry 12,485 175 Dallam 1,708 40 Deaf Smith 3,548 109 Donley 448 24 Gray 4,122 122 Hall 856 22 Hardeman 498 19 Hansford 636 29 Hartley 1,019 3 Hemphill 1,039 7 Hutchinson 5,338 133 Lipscomb 513 16 Moore 3,694 110 Ochiltree 1,836 48 Oldham 303 6 Parmer 1,419 52 Potter 35,711 683 Quay 1,973 48 Randall 38,175 467 Roberts 146 2 Roosevelt 4,962 92 Sherman 366 16 Swisher 1,245 33 Texas 5,957 39 Union 775 14 Wheeler 917 20 TOTAL 137,893 2,490

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC recently released its new Community Levels chart, and as of March 3, Potter and Randall counties are reported as being in the low category.

CDC Community Level Information