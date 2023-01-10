AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department recently released the schedule for its upcoming COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics, one of which will be on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the department, the free mobile clinics are aimed at helping stop the community spread of COVID-19 and, at the same time, protecting the region’s healthcare system. Officials said the clinics will have first doses, second doses, and the booster available.

The schedule for the upcoming mobile vaccination clinics are:

10 a.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Texas Healthcare System

6 p.m. on Thursday at the Salvation Army

9 a.m. on Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe

11 a.m. on Monday at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade at Bones Hooks Park

10 a.m. on January 20 at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center

Officials said free COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the Amarillo Public Health Department. For more information, visit the Amarillo Alerts website.