AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department released information regarding a series of free COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics the department will host throughout the month of December.

According to a news release from the department, the mobile vaccination clinics will have first and second doses, along with the new booster. They stressed that everyone ages 6 months and older are eligible to receive a vaccination. The department provided the following schedule for December’s mobile clinics:

5 p.m. Tuesday at the Alamo Center;

12 p.m. December 10, at the Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group Holiday Dinner;

5 p.m. December 10 at the Whoville Christmas;

10 a.m. December 12 at St. Johns Baptist Church;

2 p.m. December 17 at the Legion Auxiliary Unit 54 and Salvation Army.

Officials said those who have recieved a COVID-19 vaccine or booster more than two months ago are eligible for the new booster, which provides protection from both the original virus and the Omicron variant.

“Medical experts predict an uptick in Covid cases as people gather indoors more often this season,” the release said. “The best way to prevent severe illness and death as a result of Covid is to stay up to date on your Covid vaccines.”

The public health department continues to provide vaccines at the department, located at 850 Martin Rd. For more information, visit the department’s website.