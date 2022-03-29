AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Public Health Department are preparing for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent step Tuesday, authorizing an additional COVID-19 booster shot for those 50 years of age and older.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Tuesday’s decision from the U.S. FDA gives eligible individuals the chance to receive a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at least four months after their most recent shot.

The FDA previously cleared fourth doses previously for individuals 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. According to previous reports, this decision from the FDA allows that group to get a fifth shot.

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo Public Health Department said that officials are prepared for “any and all FDA recommendations and has been throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic…”

“At this time, the vaccine supply for COVID-19 is more than adequate for APHD and the Amarillo community. Thanks to coordinated efforts from the federal and state levels, APHD is prepared to respond to any possible changes in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine,” the statement reads. “We do not expect the aforementioned FDA proposals to have a significant impact on vaccine demand for the Amarillo community.”

Previous reports state that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to weigh in on the FDA’s recent decision.