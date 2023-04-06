AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department released the most recent COVID-19 numbers for Potter and Randall counties in its COVID-19 report card for April 5.

According to the report card, officials with the public health department are reporting 177 new COVID-19 cases in the two counties between March 30 and April 5, resulting in a 9% seven-day positivity rate. The department also reported one new COVID-19-related death.

As of April 5, Potter and Randall counties are reporting 604 active COVID-19 cases, according to the report card. Since March 2020, the two counties have reported 91,203 COVID-19 cases as well as 1,340 COVID-19-related deaths.

The report card said that in area hospitals, 654 total beds are occupied, 116 total intensive care unit beds are occupied and 18 total ventilators are in use. This particular data, which is the most current data provided by the BSA Health System, the Northwest Texas Healthcare System and the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, include all inpatients, both non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 patients.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.77% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 8;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;

Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,043;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 911;

Available staffed hospital beds: 257;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 137.