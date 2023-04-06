AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department released the most recent COVID-19 numbers for Potter and Randall counties in its COVID-19 report card for April 5.

According to the report card, officials with the public health department are reporting 177 new COVID-19 cases in the two counties between March 30 and April 5, resulting in a 9% seven-day positivity rate. The department also reported one new COVID-19-related death.

As of April 5, Potter and Randall counties are reporting 604 active COVID-19 cases, according to the report card. Since March 2020, the two counties have reported 91,203 COVID-19 cases as well as 1,340 COVID-19-related deaths.

The report card said that in area hospitals, 654 total beds are occupied, 116 total intensive care unit beds are occupied and 18 total ventilators are in use. This particular data, which is the most current data provided by the BSA Health System, the Northwest Texas Healthcare System and the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, include all inpatients, both non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 patients.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.77% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 8;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;
Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,043;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 911;
Available staffed hospital beds: 257;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 137.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong39810
Beaver1,1989
Briscoe4338
Carson99938
Castro20349
Childress2,96935
Cimarron7172
Collingsworth54417
Cottle3429
Curry15,494235
Dallam1,50145
Deaf Smith4,362120
Donley49226
Gray4,054133
Hall95524
Hardeman57822
Hansford72833
Hartley8763
Hemphill1,20910
Hutchinson5,307149
Lipscomb57017
Moore3,811116
Ochiltree2,21350
Oldham3016
Parmer1,50854
Potter43,781789
Quay2,58470
Randall47,442551
Roberts1612
Roosevelt6,257112
Sherman30016
Swisher1,37134
Texas7,05639
Union95719
Wheeler98225
TOTAL164,6532,877