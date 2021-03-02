Amarillo Public Health reports 40 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 29 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 29 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
24 new cases were reported in Potter County, along with three deaths and 10 recoveries.
16 new cases were reported in Randall County, along with one death and 19 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate is noted at 5.03%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on March 2, 2021.)
|7County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|142
|Beaver
|440
|6
|415
|Briscoe
|76
|4
|126
|Carson
|246
|14
|363
|Castro
|6
|29
|859
|Childress
|1,312
|16
|1,307
|Cimarron
|190
|1
|184
|Collingsworth
|190
|9
|248
|Cottle
|137
|7
|181
|Curry
|4,923
|67
|4,296
|Dallam
|1,011
|9
|996
|Deaf Smith
|2,712
|63
|2,618
|Donley
|170
|13
|323
|Gray
|1,724
|53
|1,891
|Hall
|322
|14
|395
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|366
|Hansford
|365
|20
|759
|Hartley
|719
|9
|705
|Hemphill
|534
|2
|536
|Hutchinson
|1,067
|69
|1,418
|Lipscomb
|273
|11
|274
|Moore
|1,920
|68
|2,127
|Ochiltree
|922
|25
|993
|Oldham
|111
|4
|220
|Parmer
|827
|34
|1,122
|Potter
|16,867
|406
|16,184
|Quay
|420
|8
|353
|Randall
|16,198
|276
|15,598
|Roberts
|52
|1
|54
|Roosevelt
|1,838
|50
|1,557
|Sherman
|140
|12
|129
|Swisher
|393
|17
|721
|Texas
|3,448
|24
|3,351
|Union
|237
|9
|190
|Wheeler
|432
|9
|458
|TOTAL
|61,324
|1,381
|61,460
