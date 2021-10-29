Amarillo Public Health releases weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo released its recently-begun weekly report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates Friday morning.

Using data from three major local hospitals – the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center – the City of Amarillo reported 187 deaths from COVID-19 since Aug. 1. This report is expected to be published every Friday.

According to the data, 87 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, 83.9% of whom are unvaccinated. Out of the total, 36 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in local intensive care units (ICU), 86.1% of whom are not vaccinated. Out of the total, 24 COVID-19 patients that are reported to be on ventilators, 87.5% are not vaccinated.

Out of the 187 reported COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of August, hospitals said that 86.6% were not vaccinated.

Other incoming updates for Friday afternoon are expected to include the daily COVID-19 report card. MyHighPlains.com will also update on COVID-19 numbers in local school districts.