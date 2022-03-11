AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the public health department recently updated its COVID-19 reporting guidelines, reflecting the updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the March 11 COVID-19 Report Card, 30 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, with 14 of those in the intensive care unit (ICU) and nine on ventilators. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 66.7% were reported as unvaccinated. Out of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 71.4% were reported as not vaccinated and 77.8% of those patients on ventilators were reported as not vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 496 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81.7% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 71 total new cases from March 4 to March 10, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 10 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 2% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate. The department also reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in that same time period.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 73,957 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,166 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 73 recoveries, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported six new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 44 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,750 cases, 693 deaths, and 34,766 recoveries.

Randall County reported five new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 29 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,218 cases, 476 deaths and 37,460 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.11% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 41;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 15;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 8;

Total staffed hospital beds: 998;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 882;

Available staffed hospital beds: 172;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 138.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 334 9 Beaver 949 9 Briscoe 328 8 Carson 1,063 34 Castro 1,783 46 Childress 2,453 29 Cimarron 562 2 Collingsworth 490 16 Cottle 254 9 Curry 12,503 180 Dallam 1,712 40 Deaf Smith 3,567 111 Donley 448 24 Gray 4,125 122 Hall 856 22 Hardeman 498 19 Hansford 637 29 Hartley 1,025 3 Hemphill 1,048 7 Hutchinson 5,345 133 Lipscomb 517 16 Moore 3,701 110 Ochiltree 1,857 48 Oldham 303 6 Parmer 1,424 52 Potter 35,750 693 Quay 1,975 49 Randall 38,218 476 Roberts 146 2 Roosevelt 4,969 92 Sherman 366 16 Swisher 1,248 33 Texas 5,957 39 Union 777 15 Wheeler 918 21 TOTAL 138,090 2,514

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC recently released its new Community Levels chart, and as of March 3, Potter and Randall counties are reported as being in the low category.