AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.
According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the public health department recently updated its COVID-19 reporting guidelines, reflecting the updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
COVID-19 Hospitalization
According to the March 11 COVID-19 Report Card, 30 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, with 14 of those in the intensive care unit (ICU) and nine on ventilators. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.
Out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 66.7% were reported as unvaccinated. Out of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 71.4% were reported as not vaccinated and 77.8% of those patients on ventilators were reported as not vaccinated.
Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 496 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81.7% of which were reported as unvaccinated.
COVID-19 Report Card Overview
In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 71 total new cases from March 4 to March 10, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 10 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 2% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate. The department also reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in that same time period.
Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 73,957 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,166 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.
Most Recent COVID-19 Information
As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 73 recoveries, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported six new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 44 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,750 cases, 693 deaths, and 34,766 recoveries.
Randall County reported five new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 29 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,218 cases, 476 deaths and 37,460 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.11% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
- Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 41;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 15;
- Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 8;
- Total staffed hospital beds: 998;
- Total staffed inpatient beds: 882;
- Available staffed hospital beds: 172;
- Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
- Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
- Available ventilators: 138.
The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|334
|9
|Beaver
|949
|9
|Briscoe
|328
|8
|Carson
|1,063
|34
|Castro
|1,783
|46
|Childress
|2,453
|29
|Cimarron
|562
|2
|Collingsworth
|490
|16
|Cottle
|254
|9
|Curry
|12,503
|180
|Dallam
|1,712
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,567
|111
|Donley
|448
|24
|Gray
|4,125
|122
|Hall
|856
|22
|Hardeman
|498
|19
|Hansford
|637
|29
|Hartley
|1,025
|3
|Hemphill
|1,048
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,345
|133
|Lipscomb
|517
|16
|Moore
|3,701
|110
|Ochiltree
|1,857
|48
|Oldham
|303
|6
|Parmer
|1,424
|52
|Potter
|35,750
|693
|Quay
|1,975
|49
|Randall
|38,218
|476
|Roberts
|146
|2
|Roosevelt
|4,969
|92
|Sherman
|366
|16
|Swisher
|1,248
|33
|Texas
|5,957
|39
|Union
|777
|15
|Wheeler
|918
|21
|TOTAL
|138,090
|2,514
CDC Community Levels
According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC recently released its new Community Levels chart, and as of March 3, Potter and Randall counties are reported as being in the low category.
|County
|CDC Community Level
|Armstrong
|Medium
|Beaver
|Low
|Briscoe
|Low
|Carson
|Medium
|Castro
|Low
|Childress
|Low
|Cimarron
|Low
|Collingsworth
|Low
|Cottle
|Low
|Curry
|Medium
|Dallam
|Low
|Deaf Smith
|High
|Donley
|Low
|Gray
|Low
|Hall
|Loiw
|Hardeman
|Low
|Hansford
|Low
|Hartley
|Low
|Hemphill
|Medium
|Hutchinson
|Low
|Lipscomb
|High
|Moore
|Low
|Ochiltree
|Medium
|Oldham
|Low
|Parmer
|High
|Potter
|Low
|Quay
|Low
|Randall
|Low
|Roberts
|Low
|Roosevelt
|Low
|Sherman
|Low
|Swisher
|Medium
|Texas
|Low
|Union
|Low
|Wheeler
|Low