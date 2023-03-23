AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department released the most recent COVID-19 report card, including COVID-19 data for Potter and Randall Counties from March 16 to March 22.

According to the report card, officials reported that the two counties saw an increase of 136 new COVID-19 cases and two new COVID-19-related deaths over that week-span. The department also reported a 16% positivity rate over that week and 847 active COVID-19 cases in the two counties.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the two counties to 90,903 since March 2020. In that same time period, Potter and Randall counties have seen 1,338 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the report card.

According to hospital capacity numbers provided by the BSA Health System, the Northwest Texas Healthcare System and the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, officials are reporting that 641 total hospital beds are occupied, combining both non-COVID and COVID patients. Officials stated that 117 intensive care unit beds are occupied and that 37 total ventilators are in use.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.35% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 8;

Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,037;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 905;

Available staffed hospital beds: 260;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 137.