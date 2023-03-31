AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department released the most recent COVID-19 figures for Potter and Randall counties through its weekly COVID-19 report card.

According to this week’s report card, officials said that Potter and Randall counties saw 125 new COVID-19 cases between March 23 and March 29 as well as one new COVID-19-related death. This brings the active case number to 685 active cases in the two counties, with the department reporting an 11% seven-day positivity rate.

March 30 COVID-19 Report Card from the Amarillo Public Health Department

Since March 2020, the department is reporting that Potter and Randall counties are reporting that 91,027 COVID-19 cases have been reported, along with 1,339 COVID-19-related deaths.

In the report card, officials from the department also reported that 583 total hospital beds throughout the city of Amarillo are currently occupied, consisting of both non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 patients. Officials also reported that 101 total intensive care unit beds are occupied and that 22 total ventilators are in use.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.77% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 8;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;

Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,040;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 908;

Available staffed hospital beds: 234;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 137.