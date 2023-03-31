AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department released the most recent COVID-19 figures for Potter and Randall counties through its weekly COVID-19 report card.

According to this week’s report card, officials said that Potter and Randall counties saw 125 new COVID-19 cases between March 23 and March 29 as well as one new COVID-19-related death. This brings the active case number to 685 active cases in the two counties, with the department reporting an 11% seven-day positivity rate.

March 30 COVID-19 Report Card from the Amarillo Public Health Department

Since March 2020, the department is reporting that Potter and Randall counties are reporting that 91,027 COVID-19 cases have been reported, along with 1,339 COVID-19-related deaths.

In the report card, officials from the department also reported that 583 total hospital beds throughout the city of Amarillo are currently occupied, consisting of both non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 patients. Officials also reported that 101 total intensive care unit beds are occupied and that 22 total ventilators are in use.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.77% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 8;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;
Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,040;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 908;
Available staffed hospital beds: 234;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 137.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong39710
Beaver1,1929
Briscoe4338
Carson99838
Castro2,19849
Childress2,96635
Cimarron7172
Collingsworth54317
Cottle3429
Curry15,474235
Dallam1,50145
Deaf Smith4,452120
Donley49226
Gray4,051133
Hall95524
Hardeman57822
Hansford72833
Hartley8753
Hemphill1,2029
Hutchinson5,302149
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,808116
Ochiltree2,20450
Oldham3016
Parmer1,50854
Potter43,702789
Quay2,58270
Randall47,347551
Roberts1612
Roosevelt6,256112
Sherman30016
Swisher1,37034
Texas7,05539
Union94019
Wheeler97925
TOTAL164,3782,876