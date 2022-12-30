AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department released the final two report cards of 2022, covering the status of both COVID-19 and flu within Potter and Randall counties.

COVID-19 Report Card

The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card this week, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the Dec. 29 COVID-19 Report Card, 21 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, five of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 547 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 310 total new cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 44 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 9% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 86,915 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,318 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.48% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 25;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 15;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 7;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,008;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 880;

Available staffed hospital beds: 218;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 143.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 437 10 Beaver 1,140 9 Briscoe 415 8 Carson 1,172 37 Castro 2,121 48 Childress 2,736 34 Cimarron 682 2 Collingsworth 548 16 Cottle 320 9 Curry 14,961 233 Dallam 1,776 43 Deaf Smith 4,321 116 Donley 491 26 Gray 4,367 133 Hall 983 24 Hardeman 557 21 Hansford 726 30 Hartley 1,049 3 Hemphill 1,187 8 Hutchinson 5,953 146 Lipscomb 588 17 Moore 4,023 115 Ochiltree 2,212 49 Oldham 338 6 Parmer 1,537 53 Potter 41,497 778 Quay 2,496 69 Randall 44,262 540 Roberts 160 2 Roosevelt 6,030 109 Sherman 377 16 Swisher 1,347 34 Texas 6,683 39 Union 925 20 Wheeler 1,006 24 TOTAL 159,423 2,827

Flu Report Card

In the midst of an increase in respiratory-related illnesses within the Texas Panhandle region, the city of Amarillo’s public health department released information regarding the number of flu cases that have been reported throughout Potter and Randall counties.

According to a Facebook post from the city’s public health department, this flu report is created from data voluntarily provided to the department by providers in Potter and Randall counties.

In the report card, officials from the public health department spread out the flu data on a weekly basis, from the week ending with Nov. 21 through Dec. 26. In that time period, officials reported 8,976 flu-related cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Week Ending Nov. 21

Flu A – 495

Flu B – 31

Influenza-like Illness (defined as a patient with a fever more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, cough and/or sore throat who is either not tested for flu or is negative on the result) – 492

Undifferentiated (testing did not differentiate between Flu A or B) – 1

Total – 1,019

Week Ending Nov. 28

Flu A –487

Flu B – 31

Influenza-like Illness – 458

Undifferentiated –0

Total – 977

Week Ending Dec. 5

Flu A –966

Flu B – 40

Influenza-like Illness – 1,123

Undifferentiated – 0

Total – 2,129

Week Ending Dec. 12

Flu A –1,166

Flu B – 29

Influenza-like Illness – 916

Undifferentiated – 277

Total – 2,388

Week Ending Dec. 19

Flu A – 831

Flu B – 6

Influenza-like Illness – 822

Undifferentiated – 76

Total – 1,735

Week Ending Dec. 26

Flu A – 237

Flu B – 12

Influenza-like Illness – 479

Undifferentiated – 0

Total – 728

Officials from the public health department encouraged Potter and Randall county residents to be up-to-date on their flu vaccine, which is recommended yearly for everyone six months and older. They also recommended individuals stay home if they are sick, wash their hands often, clean and disinfect objects and surfaces, and not touch their face with unwashed hands.

For more information, visit the city’s public health department’s website.