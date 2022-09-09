AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the Sept. 9 COVID-19 Report Card, 17 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, five of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 534 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card for Sept. 9

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 367 total new cases from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 52 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 13% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 81,678 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,305 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 93 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 1,627 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 48 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. This brings the county’s total to 39,658 cases, 771 deaths and 38,042 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 845 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and 45 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. The county’s total is 42,065 cases, 534 deaths and 40,749 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 782 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.03% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 29;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 23;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 956;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 835;

Available staffed hospital beds: 178;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 146.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 426 10 Beaver 1,102 9 Briscoe 369 8 Carson 1,144 37 Castro 2,036 48 Childress 2,632 34 Cimarron 665 2 Collingsworth 528 16 Cottle 300 9 Curry 14,376 229 Dallam 1,765 44 Deaf Smith 4,158 115 Donley 473 26 Gray 4,291 132 Hall 943 24 Hardeman 526 20 Hansford 714 30 Hartley 1,043 3 Hemphill 1,111 7 Hutchinson 5,753 137 Lipscomb 569 17 Moore 3,923 113 Ochiltree 2,175 48 Oldham 331 6 Parmer 1,526 53 Potter 39,658 771 Quay 2,354 67 Randall 42,065 534 Roberts 156 2 Roosevelt 5,783 107 Sherman 372 16 Swisher 1,315 34 Texas 6,491 39 Union 857 19 Wheeler 971 23 TOTAL 152,901 2,789

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: