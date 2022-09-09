AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the Sept. 9 COVID-19 Report Card, 17 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, five of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 534 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card for Sept. 9

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 367 total new cases from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 52 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 13% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 81,678 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,305 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 93 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 1,627 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 48 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. This brings the county’s total to 39,658 cases, 771 deaths and 38,042 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 845 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and 45 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. The county’s total is 42,065 cases, 534 deaths and 40,749 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 782 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.03% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 29;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 23;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 956;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 835;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 178;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 146.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42610
Beaver1,1029
Briscoe3698
Carson1,14437
Castro2,03648
Childress2,63234
Cimarron6652
Collingsworth52816
Cottle3009
Curry14,376229
Dallam1,76544
Deaf Smith4,158115
Donley47326
Gray4,291132
Hall94324
Hardeman52620
Hansford71430
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1117
Hutchinson5,753137
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,923113
Ochiltree2,17548
Oldham3316
Parmer1,52653
Potter39,658771
Quay2,35467
Randall42,065534
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,783107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,31534
Texas6,49139
Union85719
Wheeler97123
TOTAL152,9012,789

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting:

CountyCDC Community Level
ArmstrongLow
BeaverMedium
BriscoeLow
CarsonLow
CastroHigh
ChildressLow
CimarronMedium
CollingsworthLow
CottleLow
CurryLow
DallamLow
Deaf SmithMedium
DonleyLow
GrayLow
HallLow
HardemanHigh
HansfordLow
HartleyMedium
HemphillMedium
HutchinsonLow
LipscombLow
MooreLow
OchiltreeLow
OldhamMedium
ParmerLow
PotterLow
QuayLow
RandallLow
RobertsLow
RooseveltLow
ShermanLow
SwisherMedium
TexasLow
UnionLow
WheelerLow