AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the Sept. 30 COVID-19 Report Card, 12 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, six of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 535 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

Amarillo COVID-19 Report Card for Sept. 30

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 144 total new cases from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 21 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 6% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 82,382 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,308 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 53 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 897 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and 28 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. This brings the county’s total to 39,956 cases, 773 deaths and 38,756 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 427 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported eight new COVID-19 cases and 25 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. The county’s total is 42,440 cases, 535 deaths and 41,435 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 470 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.46% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 9;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 961;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 839;

Available staffed hospital beds: 190;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 140.