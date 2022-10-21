AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card on Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the Oct. 21 COVID-19 Report Card, 13 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, one of which was reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 539 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 report card for Oct. 21/provided by the city of Amarillo’s public health department

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 95 total new cases from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 14 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 7% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 82,718 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,310 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The Amarillo Public Health Department did not update their COVID-19 information for Potter and Randall counties on Friday before this story’s publication.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.4% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 0;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 997;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 877;
Available staffed hospital beds: 201;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 148.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1279
Briscoe3808
Carson1,14837
Castro2,05648
Childress2,65434
Cimarron6712
Collingsworth53916
Cottle3039
Curry14,545231
Dallam1,76743
Deaf Smith4,204117
Donley47826
Gray4,302131
Hall95924
Hardeman53920
Hansford72030
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,817141
Lipscomb57017
Moore3,936113
Ochiltree2,18049
Oldham3326
Parmer1,53153
Potter40,086773
Quay2,38568
Randall42,625537
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,848109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,56439
Union89419
Wheeler97823
TOTAL154,5912,805