AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card on Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the Nov. 4 COVID-19 Report Card, 12 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, four of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 539 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 170 total new cases from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 24 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 8% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 83,054 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,310 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The Amarillo Public Health Department did not update their COVID-19 information for Potter and Randall counties on Friday before this story’s publication.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.6% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 6;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 4;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 995;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 868;

Available staffed hospital beds: 196;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 145.