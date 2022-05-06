AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the May 6 COVID-19 Report Card, three patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center. According to the report card, none of the patients are in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 506 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 82% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 36 total new cases from April 29 to May 5, resulting in a seven-day new case average of five new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 3% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate. The department also reported one new COVID-19-related death in that same time period.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 74,291 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,270 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported four new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported one COVID-19-related recovery. This brings the county’s total to 35,873 cases, 753 deaths, and 35,061 recoveries.

Randall County reported three recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,418 cases, 517 deaths and 37,856 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.53% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 3;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 947;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 820;

Available staffed hospital beds: 191;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 11;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 129.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 361 9 Beaver 968 9 Briscoe 340 8 Carson 1,078 36 Castro 1,802 47 Childress 2,473 33 Cimarron 565 2 Collingsworth 494 16 Cottle 271 9 Curry 12,754 193 Dallam 1,735 41 Deaf Smith 3,762 111 Donley 460 26 Gray 4,153 125 Hall 871 23 Hardeman 499 19 Hansford 647 29 Hartley 1,035 3 Hemphill 1,075 7 Hutchinson 5,396 135 Lipscomb 556 15 Moore 3,739 111 Ochiltree 2,065 48 Oldham 312 6 Parmer 1,465 52 Potter 35,873 753 Quay 2,003 54 Randall 38,418 517 Roberts 148 2 Roosevelt 5,018 96 Sherman 367 16 Swisher 1,258 34 Texas 5,992 39 Union 784 16 Wheeler 924 23 TOTAL 139,664 2,663

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC recently released its new Community Levels chart, and as of March 25, Potter County is reported as being in the low category and Randall County is reported as being in the low category.