AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the May 27 COVID-19 Report Card, six patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 508 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 82% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 71 total new cases from May 20 to May 26, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 10 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 5% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 74,447 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,272 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and six new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported five new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,955 cases, 755 deaths, and 35,111 recoveries.

Randall County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,508 cases, 518 deaths and 37,892 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.42% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 4;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 957;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 822;

Available staffed hospital beds: 192;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 10;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 143.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 361 9 Beaver 970 9 Briscoe 340 8 Carson 1,081 36 Castro 1,803 47 Childress 2,476 33 Cimarron 567 2 Collingsworth 494 16 Cottle 271 9 Curry 12,901 203 Dallam 1,737 40 Deaf Smith 3,765 111 Donley 461 26 Gray 4,157 125 Hall 872 24 Hardeman 499 19 Hansford 648 29 Hartley 1,035 3 Hemphill 1,076 7 Hutchinson 5,400 136 Lipscomb 556 16 Moore 3,744 111 Ochiltree 2,067 48 Oldham 312 6 Parmer 1,465 52 Potter 35,955 755 Quay 2,022 56 Randall 38,508 518 Roberts 148 2 Roosevelt 5,055 98 Sherman 367 16 Swisher 1,259 34 Texas 6,001 39 Union 791 16 Wheeler 926 23 TOTAL 140,090 2,683

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC recently released its new Community Levels chart. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: