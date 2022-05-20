AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the May 20 COVID-19 Report Card, three patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 506 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 82% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 74,376 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,271 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported four new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery. This brings the county’s total to 35,916 cases, 754 deaths, and 35,092 recoveries.

Randall County five new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,469 cases, 517 deaths and 37,880 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.3% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 3;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 1;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,005;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 875;

Available staffed hospital beds: 197;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 10;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 144.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 361 9 Beaver 969 9 Briscoe 340 8 Carson 1,079 36 Castro 1,803 47 Childress 2,475 33 Cimarron 566 2 Collingsworth 494 16 Cottle 271 9 Curry 12,826 199 Dallam 1,737 40 Deaf Smith 3,764 111 Donley 461 26 Gray 4,154 125 Hall 872 24 Hardeman 499 19 Hansford 647 29 Hartley 1,035 3 Hemphill 1,075 7 Hutchinson 5,396 135 Lipscomb 556 16 Moore 3,741 111 Ochiltree 2,066 48 Oldham 312 6 Parmer 1,465 52 Potter 35,916 754 Quay 2,007 54 Randall 38,469 517 Roberts 148 2 Roosevelt 5,030 97 Sherman 367 16 Swisher 1,259 34 Texas 5,998 39 Union 786 16 Wheeler 926 23 TOTAL 139,870 2,672

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC recently released its new Community Levels chart. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: