AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the public health department updated its COVID-19 reporting guidelines earlier this year, reflecting the updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the March 25 COVID-19 Report Card, 11 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, with three of those in the intensive care unit (ICU) and one on a ventilator. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 54.5% were reported as unvaccinated. Out of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU, all were reported as not vaccinated and the one patient reported to be on the ventilator is reported as being not vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 503 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81.9% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 32 total new cases from March 18 to March 24, resulting in a seven-day new case average of five new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 1% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate. The department also reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in that same time period.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 74,033 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,201 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 18 recoveries, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported six new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 10 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,777 cases, 715 deaths, and 34,980 recoveries.

Randall County reported four new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and eight recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,266 cases, 489 deaths and 37,698 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.23% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 12;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 7;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 976;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 852;

Available staffed hospital beds: 187;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 135.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 338 9 Beaver 963 9 Briscoe 336 8 Carson 1,069 34 Castro 1,792 47 Childress 2,462 31 Cimarron 574 2 Collingsworth 493 16 Cottle 254 9 Curry 12,545 184 Dallam 1,730 41 Deaf Smith 3,749 111 Donley 452 26 Gray 4,139 124 Hall 862 23 Hardeman 498 19 Hansford 643 29 Hartley 1,034 3 Hemphill 1,074 7 Hutchinson 5,370 135 Lipscomb 554 16 Moore 3,726 110 Ochiltree 2,061 48 Oldham 310 6 Parmer 1,456 52 Potter 35,777 715 Quay 1,991 49 Randall 38,266 489 Roberts 147 2 Roosevelt 4,987 92 Sherman 366 16 Swisher 1,253 34 Texas 5,981 39 Union 780 15 Wheeler 922 23 TOTAL 138,954 2,573

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC recently released its new Community Levels chart, and as of March 25, Potter County is reported as being in the medium category and Randall County is reported as being in the low category.