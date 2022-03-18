AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the public health department recently updated its COVID-19 reporting guidelines, reflecting the updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the March 18 COVID-19 Report Card, 13 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, with five of those in the intensive care unit (ICU) and three on ventilators. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 30.8% were reported as unvaccinated. Out of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 40% were reported as not vaccinated and 66.7% of those patients on ventilators were reported as not vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 497 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81.7% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 44 total new cases from March 11 to March 17, resulting in a seven-day new case average of six new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 3% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate. The department also reported 13 new COVID-19-related deaths in that same time period.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 74,001 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,185 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 32 recoveries, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,769 cases, 705 deaths, and 34,924 recoveries.

Randall County reported five new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 13 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,248 cases, 484 deaths and 37,623 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.43% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 8;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 980;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 846;

Available staffed hospital beds: 231;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 130.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 337 9 Beaver 963 9 Briscoe 334 8 Carson 1,068 34 Castro 1,791 47 Childress 2,459 31 Cimarron 570 2 Collingsworth 491 16 Cottle 254 9 Curry 12,538 184 Dallam 1,729 40 Deaf Smith 3,743 111 Donley 450 26 Gray 4,137 125 Hall 859 23 Hardeman 498 19 Hansford 643 29 Hartley 1,034 3 Hemphill 1,072 7 Hutchinson 5,366 135 Lipscomb 443 16 Moore 3,722 110 Ochiltree 2,049 48 Oldham 308 6 Parmer 1,452 52 Potter 35,769 705 Quay 1,987 49 Randall 38,248 484 Roberts 147 2 Roosevelt 4,983 92 Sherman 366 16 Swisher 1,253 34 Texas 5,981 39 Union 779 15 Wheeler 921 23 TOTAL 138,744 2,558

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC recently released its new Community Levels chart, and as of March 3, Potter and Randall counties are reported as being in the low category.